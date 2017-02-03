The best 18 Apple commercials of all time

During the 2012 Summer Olympics, Apple introduced a series of Genius ads that were immediately panned by critics and Apple fans. The ads were cheesy, uninspired, and very similar to lots of PC ads. They were horrible.
I do find the “Labor Day” ad amusing, though. In the “reality” of commercials, Apple Geniuses wear their uniforms at all times, like professional athletes, even when asleep. And even though he’s at home, this Genius absolutely has to put on (offscreen) his Apple badge before answering the door.
Watch this ad. (YouTube)