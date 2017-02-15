12 powerful websites that can replace your PC's desktop software

Browser get brawny

The World Wide Web sure ain’t what it used to be, and when it comes to getting things done anywhere and everywhere, that’s a good thing. Once, the idea of working in your browser was nothing more than a pipe dream. And the idea of replacing desktop software with online alternatives completely? Pfah! Ridiculous.

No more. Between the rise of broadband and robust web technologies like HTML5, modern browsers are capable of amazing things, and shifting your workload to the cloud is a very real possibility for many people. Whether you’re rocking a Chromebook or a space-constrained Windows 10 laptop, looking for handy occasional-use tools, or want to ditch the hassles associated with standalone software whole-hog, these websites can replace your traditional desktop applications. Just be sure your Internet connection is rock-solid!

Editor’s note: This article originally published August 31, 2014, but was updated on February 14, 2017.