The TP-LINK HS100 smart plug is quite simply a power outlet that you can control from anywhere. Using your smartphone, you can turn devices on & off, set programs to turn them on & off at set times while you're away, or engage a "countdown timer" which powers the switch off after a set amount of time. Installation is simple -- just plug a device into your smart plug and connect to your wifi network. The HS100 is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, for voice control. Buy multiple plugs and get creative.

The TP-LINK HS100 wifi smart plug averages 4 out of 5 stars on Amazon from 5,000 reviewers (read reviews). With a list price of $39.99, this 38% discount puts the HS100 at just $24.99.

This story, "Save 38% on the TP-LINK Wi-Fi Smart Plug, Works with Amazon Alexa - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.