Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent Lighting - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

Vansky bias light strip
More good reads

This bias lighting strip, currently discounted by 64% on Amazon from $49.99 down to just $17.99, reduces eye-strain caused by differences in picture brightness from scene to scene in movies, shows and games, by adding a subtle backlight to your monitor or TV.  The LED lights can be changed with up to 20 color selections customizing and setting the mood of your workspace. The strip is easy to install and can be cut to size and plugs directly in the USB port of the TV or monitor.  Just Plug-and-play!

The Vansky Bias Lighting Strip currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars (read reviews).  For more information and buying options, see the discounted bias lighting strip on Amazon

This story, "64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent Lighting - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Vansky® Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Strip Multi Color RGB LED Neon Accent Lighting System Kit for Flat Screen TV LCD, Desktop PC

    $17.99 MSRP $49.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
The hit list
best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

img 3080
Best laptop bags: Our favorites for commuting, traveling, and charging your

We found some of the best laptop bags for every situation, whether you're commuting everyday to work,...

Color LED smart bulbs
Best color LED smart bulbs

Today’s color-tunable bulbs are brighter and easier to control than ever, but choosing the right one...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
tire guage
46% off Foval 150PSI Car Digital Tire Pressure Air Gauge - Deal Alert

This pressure guage from Fovsal features a lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in...

free android games 2016 lead
The 10 best free Android games of 2016

Don't miss out on the year's best phone games—without an entry fee.

quantum computing
Experts split on how soon quantum computing is coming, but say we should start

Whether quantum computing is 10 years away -- or is already here -- it promises to make current...