Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

39% off Vastar Professional Breathalyzer Digital Breath Alcohol Tester - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

vastar breathalyzer
More good reads

The Vastar breathalyzer is used to measure the concentration of alcohol in the human body. With a sensitive semi-conductor sensor, it takes only 5 seconds to show whether you can drive or not after drinking. It will show you high accuracy test results (up to 0.01mg/l). Four units of measurement can be converted (%BAC , ‰BAC, mg/l, mg/100ml). This breathalyzer is space-saving, lightweight and portable. Just put it in your pocket.  With the current 39% off deal you can pick it up for just $18.99, a significant discount from its typical $32.99 list price.  See the Vastar breathalyzer on Amazon.

 

This story, "39% off Vastar Professional Breathalyzer Digital Breath Alcohol Tester - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Vastar Professional Breathalyzer with Semi-conductor Sensor and LCD Display Digital Breath Alcohol Tester with 10 Mouthpieces Fit

    $19.99 MSRP $32.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon