The 15 highest-performing PC components you can buy today

Beyond the hardware already discussed, we start to fall into the subjective range. Buying a keyboard, mouse, headset, or case relies heavily on personal preference. But let’s take a stab at some picks, eh?
Mechanical keyboards are objectively superior to all other forms, and the Corsair K95 RGB ($190 on Amazon) is one of the best around, with RGB backlighting, aircraft-grade aluminum construction, Cherry MX switches, and the ability to program a macro on any key. “The best” keyboard is a hotly contested subject among enthusiasts, but that’s a damned fine one that earned an Editors’ Choice nod at PCMag. I use (and love) its more affordable Corsair K70 sibling ($130 on Amazon) myself.
Our resident mouse expert adores his Logitech G502 Proteus Core ($95 on Amazon), but again, mouse preference is highly subjective. We’ve rounded up the best gaming mice if you want to explore your options.
And cases? Now you’re really getting into an area of personal choice. But if price is no object and you want to astound your friends and family, the massive In Win H tower ($2,400 on Newegg) mechanically opens up to reveal its interior, like a mixture between a Transformer and opening flower petals. It’s awe-inspiring the first time you see one in action. The price tag may give you chest pains, but hey, you didn’t read this article to find the best price-to-performance options out there.
If you’re looking for something more understated but still top-of-the-line, consider the Corsair Obsidian 900D ($337 on Amazon). This is essentially a more spacious version of the Obsidian 750D ($150 on AmazonRemove product link) used for PCWorld’s own GPU testing system, and won HardOCP’s coveted Gold Award for being “the rare case that can actually be everything to everyone.”