Today get 36% off JBL Flip 3 Splash Proof Portable Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert

The all-purpose, all-weather companion JBL Flip 3 is the next generation wireless speaker in the award-winning Flip series. It is a comprehensive portable Bluetooth speaker that delivers surprisingly powerful, room-filling stereo sound everywhere. This ultra-compact speaker is powered by a 3000mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery that offers up to 10 hours of continuous playtime. Sporting a durable, splashproof fabric and available in 8 vibrant colors, Flip 3 is the all-purpose, all-weather companion that integrates music into every aspect of your life - from tabletop to poolside, from sunny mornings to rainy nights. Flip 3 also features a built-in noise and echo cancelling speakerphone for crystal clear conference calls, and JBL Connect technology that can wirelessly link multiple JBL Connect-enabled speakers together to amplify the listening experience.  The JBL Flip 3 Speaker averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from 3,200+ people on Amazon (read reviews) and its typical list price of $99.50 is currently reduced to just $63.99.

