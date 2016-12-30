Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

38% off Maxboost 4.8A/24W Dual USB Port Smart Car Charger - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

car charger
More good reads

Don't roll the dice with those cheap chargers you find in the impulse section near the cash register. This one from Maxboost is an Amazon #1 best seller with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 6,600 people (read reviews). Amazon indicates that its typical list price of $15.99 has been reduced 38% to $9.99. Keep this 24W / 4.8A USB car charger in the glove box, and know that you'll have juice for your tablet, phone, or other USB mobile device any time you need it while on the road. It features dual USB ports, a compact rugged design, and intelligent circuitry to prevent against short circuiting, over-heating, over-currents, and over-charging. See this highly rated and discounted dual port USB charger now on Amazon.

This story, "38% off Maxboost 4.8A/24W Dual USB Port Smart Car Charger - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Maxboost 4.8A/24W 2 Smart Port Car Charger

    $9.99 MSRP $15.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
The hit list
softwarefornewpc primary
Your new PC needs these 15 free, excellent programs

Start your new computer off right with solid security tools, productivity software, and other programs...

pixel box
The first things you should do with your new Android phone

We're here to help you make the right tweaks to get off and running with the best setup experience.

ransomware at your service 4
Ransomworm: the next level of cybersecurity nastiness

As if holding your data hostage and seeking cash payment weren’t harsh enough, security experts foresee...

Resources
ecommerce resolutions 2017
5 New Year’s resolutions for small ecommerce businesses

Small online business owners and ecommerce pros share their digital to-dos for 2017.

Talent compass pointing to the most highly skilled jobs hiring
10 biggest recruiting and hiring trends of 2016

IT recruiters faced a challenging 2016 and had to get creative to find the elite talent their clients...

phone repair kit
42% off 17-Piece Precision Smartphone Repair Kit For iPhone, Android, Samsung

Save money by repairing your own device. This 17-piece tool set is heavy duty, lightly magnetic, and...