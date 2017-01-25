Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

28% off Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Comfort Fit Noise Isolating Earbuds - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

panasonic earbuds
More good reads

If you believe the reviewers on Amazon, you may not find a better sounding pair of earbuds at this price point, which at the current 28% discount is just $10.86. The ErgoFit earbuds from Panasonic are designed to fit comfortably and securely in your ear, isolating outside noise while delivering great sound with a wider frequency range than most comparable buds. The earbuds come in various colors and features a generous 3.6 ft. cord that easily fits through or around your clothes, coats and bags. The ErgoFit earbuds average 4.5 stars from over 39,000 people on Amazon (read reviews) which lends some credibility to Panasonic's claim that the earbuds deliver dynamic, crystal clear sound while successfully blocking ambient noise. Its typical list price of $15 has been reduced 28% to just $10.86.

This story, "28% off Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Comfort Fit Noise Isolating Earbuds - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Panasonic ErgoFit Best in Class In-Ear Earbud Headphones RP-HJE120-K Dynamic Crystal Clear Sound, Ergonomic Comfort-Fit, iPhone, Android Compatible, Noise Isolating Headphones - Black

    $10.75 MSRP $15.00
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
windows 10 wallpaper logo
Microsoft to retire original Windows 10 on March 26

Microsoft has set March 26 as the end date for support of the original Windows 10 edition that arrived...

cloud washing2
10 new AWS cloud services you never expected

From data scooping to facial recognition, Amazon’s latest additions give devs new, wide-ranging powers...

Windows 10 laptop
Microsoft revives free Windows 10 upgrade for SMBs

Microsoft has resurrected its free Windows 10 upgrade, aiming the deal at small- and mid-sized...

Resources
161214 apple newyork
Apple plans for manufacturing in India gain momentum

Apple’s plans to manufacture in India made headway on Wednesday with executives of the company...

5port hdmi splitter
33% off Kinivo 5 Port HDMI Switch With Auto-Switching & Remote - Deal Alert

The Kinivo 501BN is a premium quality high speed HDMI switch for your gaming or home theater setup. It...

android phone on keyboard
Make life easier with these cross-platform PC and Android apps

If you want to switch between your Android phone and your PC, these apps will seamlessly sync your...