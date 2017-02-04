iHome's iPL23 is compatible with iPhones 5, 6 and 7 (including Plus models), features premium speakers, a Lightning charging dock, FM radio, and alarm clock in one compact device. This handy radio clock charges Lightning-capable iPhone and iPod devices, while letting you wake or sleep to your favorite songs, podcasts, audio books or FM radio station. Gradual wake/sleep function slowly increases or decreases volume as you drift off, or come to. A USB port allows for simultaneous charging of your iPad or Apple Watch as well. The iPL23 in black has been discounted 25% from $79.95 to $59.95.

This story, "25% off iHome iPL23 Clock Radio with Lightning Dock, Support for iPhone 7/7+ - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.