56% off Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3XL Water Resistant Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert

56% off Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3XL Water Resistant Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

oontz bluetooth speaker
The OontZ Angle 3XL was designed and engineered by Cambridge SoundWorks to be their most powerful, best sounding speaker yet. Features a powerful 40 Watt AMP, delivering 20 Watts RMS loud enough to fill even large rooms with high quality sound. Perfect for parties, playing outdoors, at the pool and at the beach. Distortion-free even at maximum volume. IPX5 water resistance means it'll be OK with accidental splashes or rain. A built-in USB power bank can charge your iPhone or Smartphone while you're enjoying music. Other features include: Up to 8 hours of battery play time; Built in mic for speakerphone capability; Play from laptops, PCs and non-Bluetooth devices using the included 3.5mm audio cable connected to the aux-in jack. The Angle 3XL is highly rated on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 750 customers (read reviews). Right now its list price has been reduced a generous 56% to just $110. See it now on Amazon.

  • Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3XL The Powerful Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker : Louder Volume 20 Watts+, Water Resistant (Black)

    $109.99 MSRP $249.99
