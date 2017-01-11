Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
68% off Etekcity 4 Pack Portable Outdoor LED Camping Lantern with 12 AA Batteries - Deal Alert

etekcity 4 pack latnern
Credit: Amazon
Whether used for camping, trick or treating, or power outages, this lantern will provide up to 12 hours of bright omnidirectional LED lighting to see your surroundings. When the battery power of the lantern runs low, the brightness will dim to an energy saving mode to provide longer lasting illumination (up to 4 hours of low power usage). It's lighter, brighter and more portable than most flashlights while still featuring the rugged durability to withstand the outdoors. The military grade exterior is water resistant for more practical use in a high range of environments. Ideal for children, the lantern needs no setup or prepping with fires and oil. The design provides full omnidirectional lighting for clear vision no matter where you may turn. The fold-out collapsible handles make for easier portability and hanging.  This lantern averages 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon (read reviews) and the 4 pack's list price of $79.99 has been reduced 68% to $25.99. Check it out on Amazon.

  • Etekcity 4 Pack Portable Outdoor LED Camping Lantern with 12 AA Batteries (Black, Collapsible)

    $25.99 MSRP $79.99
