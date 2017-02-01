Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

25% off ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

cable modem
More good reads

The SURFboard SB6190 is the first Gigabit+ cable modem available in retail, and is compatible with major US Cable Internet Providers like Xfinity by Comcast, Time Warner, Cox, Brighthouse and many others, so you can ditch their cable modem (along with their rental fee) and regain control. It harnesses the power of DOCSIS 3.0 technology to bond up to thirty two downstream channels and eight upstream channels--providing you advanced multimedia services with data rates up to 1.4 Gbps download and 131 Mbps upload depending on your Cable Internet provider service. That makes streaming HD Video, gaming, shopping, downloading, working, high-quality voice and video conferencing, and peer-to-peer networking applications far more realistic, faster, and efficient than ever before. It averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 4,100 people (read reviews). Its typical list price of $149.99 has been reduced 25% to $111.99. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "25% off ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • ARRIS SURFboard SB6190 DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem - Retail Packaging - White

    $111.99 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
server room
Booted up in 1993, this server still runs -- but not for much longer

Phil Hogan, an IT application architect, estimates that close to 80 percent of the system is...

Avaya: How we arrived at Chapter 11

A letter from the Corporate Treasurer

test taking public domain
Skills certification coming for Node.js developers

The Node.js Foundation is creating a Certified Developer program to help companies and developers gauge...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
Serverless computing’s future is now – and why you should care

Instead of allocating virtual machines in the cloud, you upload functions and let the IaaS service...

code hacker cyberespionage eye data
Mobile security firm offers cash to hackers for their old exploits

Mobile security firm Zimperium has launched an exploit acquisition program that aims to bring...

cell phone roaming telecom network carrier
EU solves roaming puzzle by capping wholesale mobile charges

Mobile network operators grumbled that plans to abolish roaming fees across the European Union were...