Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

20% off APC Back-UPS 600VA 7-outlet Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) with USB Charging Port - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

apc backup
More good reads

The new APC Back-UPS BE600M1 provides instant battery power to your critical electronics when the power goes out, keeping you connected and available both personally and professionally. Designed specifically to enhance the features that matter most to you, including more runtime, more battery backup outlets, and a USB port for charging convenience, the BE600M1 is also smaller and lighter than the previous model. APC's BE600M1 offers guaranteed surge and lightning protection for attached devices.  When the power goes out, the APC BE600M1 will power critical devices including home networking equipment; allowing you to maintain your internet connection. This allows you to work productively, avoid the loss of valuable data, and safely shut down equipment. It currently averages 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 4,400 people on Amazon (read reviews), where its list price of $74.99 has been reduced 20% to $59.95.

This story, "20% off APC Back-UPS 600VA 7-outlet Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) with USB Charging Port - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • APC BE600M1 Back-UPS 600VA 7-outlet Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) with USB Charging Port

    $59.99 MSRP $74.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
pizerow
The $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W brings Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to the minuscule

The $5 Raspberry Pi Zero is now available for $10, with the added bonus of a wireless chip.

buyers remorse cloud computing
Update: 11-hour AWS failure hits websites and apps

The Associated Press, Mashable and others reported problems as a result of the AWS problem, which...

businesswoman speaking during a meeting
Note to self: Stop taking notes!

Artificial intelligence makes scribbling or typing notes and reminders obsolete. Talk and the notes...

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
star wars xbox
50% off Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition For Xbox One - Deal Alert

Everything fans need to live out their Star Wars battle fantasies, including Star Wars Battlefront and...

p1200405
Azure Stack's third technical preview arrives

Azure Stack, Microsoft’s hybrid cloud system, is getting close to release. On Wednesday, the tech giant...

robot hacking security A.I.
Robots are just as plagued by security vulnerabilities as IoT devices

A security analysis of robots used in homes, businesses and industrial installations has revealed many...