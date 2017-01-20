Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

67% off ThermoPro TP03A Digital Food Cooking Thermometer Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Kitchen BBQ Grill Smoker

|

TechConnect |

thermopro tp03a
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

The ThermoPro TP03A is an effective solution to achieve the most accurate temperature in a matter of seconds. With a simplistic yet practical design, and at the push of the button, the foldaway probe will pop open for quick an easy temperature reading, and when you're done taking the temperature measurement you can fold the probe back into the holding to ensure the probe is kept safe and clean. Stop overcooking or under-cooking your meat and perfect meat temperatures like a professional, ensuring the perfect temp every time you're grilling or cooking. It typically lists for $29.99 and is being discounted 67%, down to $9.99. Learn more or purchase the discounted ThermoPro TP03A Thermometer at Amazon.

This story, "67% off ThermoPro TP03A Digital Food Cooking Thermometer Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Kitchen BBQ Grill Smoker" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • ThermoPro TP03A Digital Food Cooking Thermometer Instant Read Meat Thermometer for Kitchen BBQ Grill Smoker

    $9.99 MSRP $39.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
intel computestick sizecomparison rpi2
Mini PC invasion: These radically tiny computers fit in the palm of your hand

Some of today's 'desktop' mini-PCs make laptops seem downright bulky in comparison.

How to avoid becoming a dead-end developer
Stop now: Don't become a dead-end developer

Sensing a possible stall in your coding career? Here’s how to break free and tap your true potential

patch internet explorer
With change to cumulative Windows updates, Microsoft admits IE's fading role

Microsoft on Friday said it will again provide Internet Explorer security patches as a separate...

Resources
texas hold em ai primary
Can AI beat the best at Texas hold'em?

Heads-up no-limit Texas hold'em may be the final frontier in the battle of man vs. machine. Artificial...

01 fortified
How fortified is your SAP against security breaches?

Can you even tell if a breach has occurred? Have you inventoried its vulnerabilities - and taken steps...

iphone 7 plus black
iPhone 7 Plus accounts for bigger piece of U.S. pie

U.S. iPhone buyers significantly shifted purchase preference to the larger 7 Plus in 2016, a research...