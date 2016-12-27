Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

27% off Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0

|

TechConnect |

seagate 4tb drive
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

The Seagate expansion desktop drive provides extra storage for your ever-growing collection of files. Instantly add space for more files, consolidate all of your files to a single location, or free up space on your computer's internal drive to help improve performance. Setup is straightforward; simply plug in the included power supply and USB cable, and you are ready to go. It is automatically recognized by the Windows operating system, so there is no software to install and nothing to configure. Saving files is easy too-just drag-and-drop. Take advantage of the fast data transfer speeds with the USB 3.0 interface by connecting to a SuperSpeed USB 3.0 port.  This drive receives 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon, where its typical list price of $149.99 has been reduced 27% to $109.56. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "27% off Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop External Hard Drive USB 3.0 (STEB4000100)

    $109.00 MSRP $149.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
The hit list
softwarefornewpc primary
Your new PC needs these 15 free, excellent programs

Start your new computer off right with solid security tools, productivity software, and other programs...

pr alexafamily v01
9 Alexa tips and tricks

Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot and Tap devices can do more than just check the weather and sling playlists. We...

overstuffed suitcase
Python 3.6 is packed with goodness

More async support, more type-hinting power, more speed, and more efficient memory usage top a long...

Resources
microsoft stock campus building
See this year's top 5 underrated Microsoft announcements

2016 was a big year for splashy Microsoft announcements. But there was some news that flew under the...

star wars battlefront
11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4

Visit classic planets from the original Star Wars trilogy, detailed with an unprecedented amount of...

igrill bluetooth thermometer
40% off iDevices iGrill2 Bluetooth Grill Thermometer - Deal Alert

The iGrill2, a Bluetooth Smart meat thermometer, makes grilling and smoking easier, more convenient and...