2016: The tech year in cartoons

Disney likes to tell us that “it’s a small world, after all,” but some former Disney IT employees aren’t too happy with what could be seen as the company’s latest effort to erase international borders.
In separate lawsuits, two tech workers who had been laid off from Disney alleged that the company conspired with IT services providers to replace them with people from other countries who came to the U.S. on H-1B visas.
Underpinning the lawsuits is the Labor Condition Application (LCA), a form that employers fill out when placing H-1B visa holders in jobs. Among other things, the LCA requires employers to affirm that U.S. workers won’t be “adversely affected” by the use of visa holders. But the plaintiffs claim that, as they were being terminated in January 2015, they were among 200 to 300 Disney IT workers who were required by the terms of their severance agreements to train visa-holding contractors who were taking their jobs. And as Sara Blackwell, an attorney who brought one of the cases, said, the training would clearly be in conflict with the terms of the LCA because “if you have to train your replacement and then are fired, that is an adverse effect.”
In a bit of gallows (pun intended) humor, the cartoon in the March issue of our digital magazine offered a fanciful (if dark) take on the adverse effects the soon-to-be-unemployed U.S. workers might have experienced as they trained their visa-holding replacements.