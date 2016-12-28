The year in tech: 2016's 10 greatest wins, milestones, and epic comebacks

Nintendo finds its footing

Between disastrous Wii U sales and the declining 3DS handheld, Nintendo’s had a rough few years, but 2016 looked like the start of a comeback. Pokemon Go’s overnight success made Nintendo a topic of conversation again—even though the firm had little to do with the game’s development—while Super Mario Run looks to be the company’s first genuine mobile hit. On the console front, the hotly anticipated Nintendo Classic is impossible to find (you might blame Nintendo for failing to anticipate the holiday sensation on its hands), while the upcoming Nintendo Switch is stirring genuine excitement from console gamers.

Anything could happen in 2017, but at this point it’s Nintendo’s game to lose.