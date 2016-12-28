The year in tech: 2016's 10 greatest wins, milestones, and epic comebacks

AMD’s days as a CPU also-ran may be over with its upcoming Ryzen chips based on a new Zen architecture. The first Ryzen consumer offering, an 8-core chip code-named Summit Ridge, appears to best Intel’s high-end Core-i7 6900K CPU in initial benchmarks, while consuming considerably less power. AMD hasn’t revealed some crucial details about Ryzen, including price and “boost” speed, but what we’ve seen so far suggests that the CPU game is about to get competitive again.
Here’s hoping Ryzen lives up to the hype when it launches in the first quarter of 2017.