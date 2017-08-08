CIO Hall of Fame honorees

CIO’s Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding personal achievement in IT, honoring the technology executives who, along with significant accomplishments in the field of IT, have all demonstrated substantial business impact and technology vision within one or more organizations.

They have a reputation for leadership among their peers (or outside entities such as the media or industry experts) and have shown a positive influence on the IT profession and/or advancement of the CIO role. Previous successful nominees have been current CIOs with at least 10-15 years' experience in CIO positions at mid-sized to large enterprises.

The first step to get to the Hall is to fill out a brief form, which can be completed by the candidate or by someone else. Candidates who meet the criteria will be invited to fill out the final application, which includes short essay questions about past work experience, leadership accomplishments, awards and references.

Below is a list of the 85 members of the CIO Hall of Fame, showing the year of their induction and their company affiliation at the time.

Class of 2017

Phil Bertolini , CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan

, CIO and Deputy County Executive, Oakland County, Michigan Suja Chandrasekaran , CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark

, CIO and Chief Digital Officer, Kimberly-Clark Phil Fasano , Executive Vice President and CIO (former), AIG

, Executive Vice President and CIO (former), AIG Tracy Futhey , CIO and Vice President of IT, Duke University

, CIO and Vice President of IT, Duke University Clark Golestani , President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck

, President, Emerging Business and Global CIO, Merck Rick Hopfer , CIO, Molina Healthcare

, CIO, Molina Healthcare Bask Iyer , Executive Vice President and CIO, Dell and VMware

, Executive Vice President and CIO, Dell and VMware Justin Kershaw , Corporate Vice President and CIO, Cargill

, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Cargill Catherine Kozik , Senior Vice President and CIO, PSAV

, Senior Vice President and CIO, PSAV Anne Margulies , CIO, Harvard University

, CIO, Harvard University Paul Martin , Corporate Vice President and CIO, Baxter International

, Corporate Vice President and CIO, Baxter International Harry Moseley , Managing Director and CIO, KPMG

, Managing Director and CIO, KPMG Dan Olley , Executive Vice PresidentProduct Development and CTO, Elsevier

, Executive Vice PresidentProduct Development and CTO, Elsevier James Rinaldi , CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

, CIO, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory Randal Robison , Senior Vice President and CIO, Georgia Pacific (retired)

, Senior Vice President and CIO, Georgia Pacific (retired) Bill Schlough , Senior Vice President and CIO, San Francisco Giants

, Senior Vice President and CIO, San Francisco Giants Wayne Shurts , Executive Vice President and CTO, Sysco

, Executive Vice President and CTO, Sysco Frank Sirianni , Vice President and CIO, Fordham University

, Vice President and CIO, Fordham University Mike Skinner , CIO and Member, Board of Directors, Eurpac Service

, CIO and Member, Board of Directors, Eurpac Service Gordon Wishon, CIO, Arizona State University

Class of 2016

Mike Benson, AT&T Entertainment

Stephen Gold,CVS Health

Albert Hitchcock, Pearson, Inc.

Suresh Kumar, BNY Mellon

Donagh Herlihy Bloomin', Brands

Randy Sloan, Southwest Airlines

Robert Urwiler, Vail Resorts

Class of 2015

Rebecca JacobyCisco

Ina Kamenz, Eli Lilly

Tom Peck, AECOM

Chris Perretta, State Street Corp.

Steve Phillips, Avnet

Class of 2014

Thaddeus Arroyo, AT&T

Chris Hjelm, Kroger, Inc.

Elizabeth Hackenson, AES Corp.

David Thompson, Western Union

Raymond Voelker, Progressive Insurance

Peter Weis, Matson Navigation

Class of 2013

Kent Kushar, E&J Gallo

David Smoley, Flextronics

Teri Takai, U.S. Dept. of Defence

Class of 2012

Helen Cousins, Lincoln Trust

Dana Deasy, BP Global

Alan Matula, Royal Dutch Shell

Thomas Nealon, J.C. Penney

Bill Oates, City of Boston

Stephanie Reel,Johns Hopkins Medical Center

Steve Rubinow, FX Alliance

Tim Theriault, Walgreens

Dave Weick, McDonald's

Class of 2010

Tom Flanagan

Frank Modruson, Accenture

Tom Murphy, AmeriSourceBergen

Filippo Passerini, P&G

Brent Stacey, Idaho National Laboratory

Class of 2009

Asif Ahmad

Jean-Michel Ares, Coca-Cola, Inc.

William Deam, Quintiles Transnational

David Johns, Owens-Corning

Tony Scott, Microsoft Corp.

Pat Skarulis, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Class of 2008

Dave Barnes, UPS

June Drewry, The Chubb Insurance Group

Bruce Goodman, Humana

Patricia Lawicki, Pacific Gas & Electric

Patricia Morrison, Motorola

Keith Morrow, Blockbuster

John Puckett, DuPont

Geir Ramleth, Bechtel Corp.

Andreas Resch, Bayer AG

Peter Walton, Hess Corp.

Robert Willett, Best Buy

Doreen Wright, Campbell Soup

Class of 2007

Gregor Bailar, Capital One

John Boushy, Ameristar Casinos

Robert Carter, FedEx

Barbra Cooper, Toyota Motor Sales USA

Rick Dalzell, Amazon.com

John Doucette, United Technologies Corp.

Monte Ford, American Airlines

Jim Flyzik, The Flyzik Group

Paul Gaffney, Desktone

John Glaser, Partners Healthcare

Darwin John, Church of Jesus Crist of Latter-Day Saints

David Kepler, Dow Chemical

Shaygan Kheradpir, Verizon

Dawn Lepore, Drugstore.com

Randy Mott, Hewlett-Packard

Michael Prince, Burlington Coat Factory

Rebecca Rhoads, Raytheon

Ralph Szygenda, General Motors

Kevin Turner, Microsoft Corp.

Carl Wilson, Marriott International

Class of 1997

John Cross, BP

David V. Evans, J.C. Penney

Charles Feld, The Feld Group

Cinda A. Hallman, DuPont Co.

Max D. Hopper, The Sabre Group

Katherine M. Hudson, W.H. Brady Co.

Donald R. Lasher, U.S. Dept. of the Interior

Bob L. Martin, Wal-Mart

DuWayne J. Peterson, Merrill Lynch

Ron J. Ponder, AT&T Corp.

Paul A. Strassmann, The Information Economics Press

Patricia M. Wallington, Xerox Corp.

