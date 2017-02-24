Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
71% off Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3 PLUS Wireless Bluetooth Speaker - Deal Alert

oontz angle 3 plus
Credit: Amazon
Designed and Engineered by Cambridge SoundWorks to deliver richer fuller bass; the PLUS delivers surprising bass from such a small speaker, excellent bass performance across each type of music genre.  The PLUS battery technology and power saving design allows this speaker to play up to 30 hours from a full charge with volume set up to 2/3 of maximum playing volume.  IPX5 water resistance makes the unit splashproof, rainproof, dustproof, and sandproof.  Check out the dramatically discounted OontZ Angle 3 PLUS from Cambridge Soundworks now on Amazon.

  • Cambridge SoundWorks OontZ Angle 3 PLUS Bluetooth Speaker: up to 30 HOUR Playtime; PLUS More Bass; Exceptional Sound; 10Watts+ POWER; Water Resistant, Perfect Portable Wireless Speaker

    $34.99 MSRP $119.99
