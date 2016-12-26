New products of the week 12.26.16

CloudPassage

Key Features: The Python SDK is an API wrapper for CloudPassage Halo’s REST API to facilitate and speed programmatic integrations with Halo. The SDK also bakes in the high-friction elements of using the Halo API: authentication, security token renewal, and pagination, making the Halo API accessible to non-expert developers. Finally, the open-source nature of the SDK means that customers are free to modify and tailor the product to their specific needs. Python SDK for Halo allows developers to create custom integrations much faster and easier, without needing to manage the underlying communications infrastructure. More info.