Computerworld's top 10 stories this year

Here, in reverse order, are the 2016 Computerworld stories our readers flocked to most during the year. (Sorry, we can't give out specific page-view or other statistics. You'll just have to trust us.)

10) Cortana: The spy in Windows 10 -- by Steven J. Vaughan-Nichols, August 15

9) How to save on mobile plans: Your guide to 16 no-contract carriers -- by Rick Broida, January 20

8) Windows Update on Windows 7 is still a problem -- by Michael Horowitz, May 15

7) Project Fi revisited: 6 months with Google's weird wireless service -- by JR Raphael, April 14

6) China builds world’s fastest supercomputer without U.S. chips -- by Patrick Thibodeau, June 20

5) The Evolution of Apple's iPhone -- by April Montgomery and Ken Mingis, September 24

4) Latest Microsoft PR fail: New PCs don’t support Windows 7, nor 8.1 -- by Richi Jennings, January 18

3) Scientists can now make lithium-ion batteries last a lifetime -- by Lucas Mearian, April 21

2) Got a new USB-C device? 19 accessories that will help -- by Brian Nadel, March 11

1) 4 new ways to bypass passcode lock screen on iPhones, iPads running iOS 9 -- by Darlene Storm, March 9


And here are some other popular pieces that members of our Insider program seemed to enjoy most this year. (Free registration is required.)

