iPhone 6/6 Plus (2014)

Until 2014, Apple was the only major smartphone maker to sell smaller – as in, less than 5 inches – flagship phones. But both the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus (the slightly larger model with a 1080p screen) were closer in size to the usual 5-inch+ Android device, and while both suffered from the so-called “Bendgate” design flaw, they still sold more than 10 million units within the first three days of their release.