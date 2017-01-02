How to handle business continuity in a crisis

Key technical requirements might include items like:
- Point-in-time snapshots to allow going back in time and recovering the state of data and systems.
- Full image protection to recover an entire failed system rather than having to build up a new system from scratch; i.e., having to install the operating system, apply maintenance patches, install applications, restore data, and so on.
- Failover to quickly bring up systems while IT works to restore primary infrastructure, such as restoring power or replacing hardware.