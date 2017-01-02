How to handle business continuity in a crisis

Keeping the lights on

Most businesses are critically reliant upon their IT systems. If these systems go down due to a natural disaster, temporary power outage, loss of data center, ransomware or hacker attack, lost or corrupted files, or an application failure due to a software virus, the results can inflict significant financial harm. In the worst case, the business will be unable to continue functioning.

IT resilience ensures business continuity in crisis, but only if executed with forethought and diligence. Todd Scallan of Axcient suggests applying any of these six tips to make IT resilient.