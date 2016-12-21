Google Drive offers sweet prepaid subscriptions for 100GB and 1TB users

Power users can now get 100GB and 1TB plans for less.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

google drive subscriptions
Credit: Greenbot
More good reads

If you’re a heavy user of Google Drive, there’s an early holiday gift waiting for you in your account: up to 17 percent off annual subscriptions.

Subscribers to the 100GB and 1TB plans can now prepay for a full year of Google Drive for $19.99 and $99.99, respectively, effectively getting in two months for free. Previously the plans cost $1.99 a month and $9.99 a month with no option for paying up-front. The discounts do not apply to the higher 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans, and it’s unclear whether the new subscription options are available outside the U.S.

Google has been on a roll with Google Drive upgrades in recent weeks, bringing an easier way to manage Android device backups, and making it less painful for iPhone switchers to transfer photos, contacts, and calendar entries to a new Android phone. To take advantage of the new savings, simply click the Upgrade Storage tab in the menu, and select either the 100GB or 1TB annual price that appears below the button showing the monthly cost.

Why this matters: Google Drive already offers 15GB to users for free, a generous offer when compared to the 2GB Dropbox gives and the 5GB offered to iCloud subscribers. The new annual plans are sure to make upgrading even more enticing to power users, however, while putting a little extra pressure on its competitors to keep pace.

This story, "Google Drive offers sweet prepaid subscriptions for 100GB and 1TB users" was originally published by Greenbot.

Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
The hit list
best home security cameras
Best home security camera: Our favorite tools for keeping an eye on the home

A boom in wireless security cameras is inspiring a movement in DIY home surveillance. Follow our buying...

img 3080
Best laptop bags: Our favorites for commuting, traveling, and charging your

We found some of the best laptop bags for every situation, whether you're commuting everyday to work,...

Color LED smart bulbs
Best color LED smart bulbs

Today’s color-tunable bulbs are brighter and easier to control than ever, but choosing the right one...

Resources
eye on computer monitor showing privacy security or breach
Top 5 VPN services for personal privacy and security

If you regularly travel or work remotely, you need to use a VPN or you're putting yourself — and your...

slack icon
Should Google buy Slack to bridge messaging gap?

As Slack continues to get more popular, Google's lack of a blockbuster app for team messaging could...

Vansky bias light strip
64% off Vansky Bias Lighting for HDTV USB LED Multi Color Strip Accent

Add a subtle backlight for your monitor or TV, reducing eye fatigue and increasing perceived image...