Carriers tee up plentiful Google Pixel deals for the holidays

You can score up to $400 in savings on Google's latest handset.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot

pixel verizon
Credit: Greenbot
Whether you’re looking for a last-minute Christmas gift or just a little treat for yourself, you may be able to score a great deal this week on one of the best phones around: Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile are each offering customers savings of up to $400 on a brand new Pixel.

The catch is you need to be willing to stick with the same company for at least 24 months to get the full savings. The best deal we could find is at Verizon, Google’s exclusive partner for the Pixel. While you’ll get a slightly modified version of the phone—and have to rely on Big Red for updates—the carrier is offering a pretty sweet deal, selling the 32GB Pixel for just $10 a month and the $128GB model for $15 a month. If you’re looking to upgrade to the Pixel XL, it’ll run you $15 a month for the 32GB model and $20 a month for the 128GB one. That works out to about $400 in savings over the course of the contract.

While you can’t buy the Pixel at Sprint or T-Mobile, there are still deals to be had. Take an unlocked Pixel into either carrier’s stores and you will receive $240 in discounts on the Pixel and $325 on the Pixel XL, spread out over two years, a savings of $10 and $13.55 per month, respectively. While T-Mobile is advertising the offer to anyone, it seems that Sprint is being a little coy about it. As Android Police explains, you may have to jump through some customer representative hoops before the deal is applied.

The impact on you at home: You want a new phone and you want to save money, right?

This story, "Carriers tee up plentiful Google Pixel deals for the holidays" was originally published by Greenbot.

