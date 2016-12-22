Apple shortens annual iTunes Connect holiday shutdown

|

Nintendo's pricing model for Super Mario Run has come under fire, but that didn't stop 40 million downloads from taking place on the Apple App Store in the first 4 days of availability.

 Credit: BagoGames
Apple has alerted app developers that it will not be accepting new app or app update submissions from Dec. 23-27, so the clock is ticking...

Apple annual announces a holiday schedule, presumably to give some of the real people behind the app management process some time off. However, this year the break is only 5 days vs. 7 the past couple of years.

While developers won't be able to submit new apps or updates during the break, they will have access to other iTunes connect features.

Apple recently announced its Best of 2016 list, highlighting top apps and developers. Statista shows that about 2 million mobile apps are available for download on the Apple App Store, including the top new free app (well, it costs $10 to activate the good stuff), Super Mario Run. Nintendo says Super Mario Run was downloaded 40 million times in its first 4 days of availability, and Apple confirmed that is a record-breaker.

So those of you forced to wait a few days before submitting new apps in to Apple's system, there's a goal for you...

A day after it was forced to halt self-driving car testing in California, Uber loaded its cars onto...