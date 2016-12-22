LG heads to CES armed with a bevy of new smartphones

While most of the attention surrounding LG is focused on the G6, the presumed follow-up to the modular G5, the company is planning to bring a slew of phones to this year’s CES aimed at bringing flagship features to its more affordable line of handsets.

The primary focus is on building its K series line of phones, with no less than four new models ranging from 4.5-inches to 5.3-inches. The top-of-the-line K10 is a relatively minor update to the existing model, bringing a 1.5Ghz octa-core MediaTek chip, a larger battery, and a slightly thinner and lighter frame. LG is also putting a fingerprint scanner on the rear of the device, along with a 5MP front camera and the same 13MP rear camera that’s on the LG G5.

The 5-inch K8 and K4 bring slightly less-robust rear cameras, opting to focus instead on selfies. The 5MP front camera features LG’s Gesture Shot feature, which “takes a selfie in response to a hand signal, eliminating the need to press the shutter button.” Finally, the K3 has a 4.5-inch screen and a 5MP rear camera. All of the K series phones feature microSD slots and removable batteries. The K10 and K8 will run Nougat out of the box, while the lower models are still based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

LG LG will be unveiling the third generation of its Stylo phablet at CES.

Along with its expanded K series, LG will also debut the third generation of its its 5.7-inch stylus-equipped Style phone. Essentially a larger version of the K10, it features the same MediaTek chip, camera and screen as the smaller model, but with a larger battery. It will also run Nougat, but LG will add several apps and features designed for interactivity with its “new 1.8mm diameter fiber-tip stylus.”

LG hasn’t announced pricing or availability for its new phones, but it’s likely at least some of the models will be available in the U.S. And if the current pricing is any indication, the top-end K10 and Stylo 3 should start at around $150 or $200, with the other models costing less.

Why this matters: LG failed to move the needle much with consumers in 2016 despite releasing two flagships, and the expanded K series of phones could mark a shift in its strategy. With Samsung and now Google commanding much of the attention in the upper-end of the market, LG is clearly looking to capitalize of the sizable group of buyers who don’t necessarily need to have the best of the best.

