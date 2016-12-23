Android device updates: Another Nougat beta build hits the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge

Huawei has pledged to finally bring Android Nougat to the Honor 8 in February 2017, and the ZTE ZMax 2 gets a boost to Marshmallow.

|

Greenbot |

galaxy s7 tips gs7 main
More good reads

Santa’s Elves were able to squeeze in a few more Android updates right before the sleigh takes off from the North Pole. It’s a good thing, because there will surely be plenty of new phones to unwrap in just a few days.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Making sure your device is running the latest available software is a good housekeeping practice, ensuring you have the latest features with fewer bugs and security holes.

Samsung

Nougat beta: There’s a new build available for those who have enrolled a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge in the Nougat beta program.

gs7 nougat beta Android Central

Keep an eye out for the latest Nougat beta build for your Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.

You'll find the latest build listed as ZPLH. It removes the Samsung Notes app and includes numerous bug and stability fixes. If you haven’t seen it pop up yet, you may want to check for an update.

Huawei

Honor 8: We now have a better timeline of when Nougat is coming to the Honor 8. According to 9to5Google, Huawei will push out an update in February 2017. Along with all the nifty new features in Nougat, Huawei indicated it will overhaul its custom interface, making it appear closer in performance and design to stock Android.

AT&T

ZTE ZMax 2: It’s time for an update to...Marshmallow. If it helps, many budget phones never get an update at all, so at least it’s something. AT&T says the update will also bring you up to the November security patch. Happy holidays, or something.

This story, "Android device updates: Another Nougat beta build hits the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge" was originally published by Greenbot.

Related:

Derek Walter is a freelance technology writer based in Northern California. He is the author of Learning MIT App Inventor, a hands-on guide to building your own Android apps.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
The hit list
softwarefornewpc primary
Your new PC needs these 15 free, excellent programs

Start your new computer off right with solid security tools, productivity software, and other programs...

Best Bluetooth speaker
Best Bluetooth speakers

We'll help you find the best wireless speakers for pairing with your smartphone or tablet—whatever your...

img 3080
Best laptop bags: Our favorites for commuting, traveling, and charging your

We found some of the best laptop bags for every situation, whether you're commuting everyday to work,...

Resources
161223 ces 1982
Amazing pictures from CES history

The annual Consumer Electronics Show, now simply "CES," is upon us once again. Over the last 50 years,...

microsoft windows 10 sign
Microsoft CMO: Forced Windows 10 upgrade was 'painful' at one point

Microsoft Chief Marketing Officer said in an interview that foisting a Windows 10 upgrade on users...

high priority sign arrow
Oracle survey: Java EE users want REST, HTTP/2

The respondents were also keen on Oauth and OpenID, eventing, and JSON-B