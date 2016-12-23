Santa’s Elves were able to squeeze in a few more Android updates right before the sleigh takes off from the North Pole. It’s a good thing, because there will surely be plenty of new phones to unwrap in just a few days.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Making sure your device is running the latest available software is a good housekeeping practice, ensuring you have the latest features with fewer bugs and security holes.

Samsung

Nougat beta: There’s a new build available for those who have enrolled a Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge in the Nougat beta program.

Android Central Keep an eye out for the latest Nougat beta build for your Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge.

You'll find the latest build listed as ZPLH. It removes the Samsung Notes app and includes numerous bug and stability fixes. If you haven’t seen it pop up yet, you may want to check for an update.

Huawei

Honor 8: We now have a better timeline of when Nougat is coming to the Honor 8. According to 9to5Google, Huawei will push out an update in February 2017. Along with all the nifty new features in Nougat, Huawei indicated it will overhaul its custom interface, making it appear closer in performance and design to stock Android.

AT&T

ZTE ZMax 2: It’s time for an update to...Marshmallow. If it helps, many budget phones never get an update at all, so at least it’s something. AT&T says the update will also bring you up to the November security patch. Happy holidays, or something.

This story, "Android device updates: Another Nougat beta build hits the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge" was originally published by Greenbot.