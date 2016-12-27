Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

star wars battlefront
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Fight for the Rebellion or Empire in a wide variety of multiplayer matches for up to 40 players, or in exciting challenges inspired by the films available solo, split-screen or through online co-op. Star Wars Battlefront combines this epic action on a galactic scale with stunning visual recreations of some of the most iconic planets, weapons, characters, and vehicles in the Star Wars universe and the original sound effects from the films, to give Star Wars fans the ultimate, authentic and immersive interactive experience they’ve been looking for.  This discounted deal Includes Star Wars Battlefront standard video game for PS4 and an official SteelBook, an Amazon Exclusive. A SteelBook is a limited, high quality, premium metal case.  Check it out on Amazon now.

This story, "11% off Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4 - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Star Wars: Battlefront & SteelBook (Amazon Exclusive) - PlayStation 4

    $39.99 MSRP $44.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
The hit list
softwarefornewpc primary
Your new PC needs these 15 free, excellent programs

Start your new computer off right with solid security tools, productivity software, and other programs...

pr alexafamily v01
9 Alexa tips and tricks

Amazon's Echo, Echo Dot and Tap devices can do more than just check the weather and sling playlists. We...

overstuffed suitcase
Python 3.6 is packed with goodness

More async support, more type-hinting power, more speed, and more efficient memory usage top a long...

Resources
igrill bluetooth thermometer
40% off iDevices iGrill2 Bluetooth Grill Thermometer - Deal Alert

The iGrill2, a Bluetooth Smart meat thermometer, makes grilling and smoking easier, more convenient and...

careers money
10 hottest IT career stories of 2016

It was another big year for IT professionals -- demand for IT skills was high, unemployment was low and...

woman holding resumes
The 10 best IT Resume Makeovers of 2016

If finding a new job is on your to-do list for 2017, look at the 10 best IT resume makeovers from 2016...