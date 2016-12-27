10 hottest IT career stories of 2016

Every company is an IT company, no matter the industry, company size or scope. That’s one reason why IT professionals were in high demand in 2016, and will continue to be one of the hottest, most lucrative careers paths for the foreseeable future.

What skills, experience and education are needed to survive and thrive in the fast-paced, digital world of an IT professional? We’ve rounded up our 10 most popular articles for IT job-seekers from 2016 to help you navigate your next career move.

The Internet of Things is ramping up into a billion-dollar industry. Here are the skills you’ll need to succeed as an IoT pro.

What new skills should you add to your résumé? Research from Dice.com shows which skills are in ascendance so you can ramp up quickly.

Congratulations! Your skills and experience have landed you an interview. Here are the most common interview questions you’re likely to encounter and how to answer them.

IT professionals already are well-compensated. But if you’re looking for an even bigger pay boost, consider adding any of these skills to your résumé.

In IT, it seems change is the only constant. Here’s how you can prepare yourself for the IT department of the future to ensure your continued success.

Glassdoor’s annual list of the best jobs in America includes ten careers in IT. Here are the best IT jobs in America for 2016. Is yours among them?

Performance reviews can be nerve-wracking, but they also can provide great feedback that can help you take your career to the next level. Here’s how to make sure you’re prepared in advance, open to constructive feedback and ready to take action before, during and after your review.

Should you invest the time, energy and effort to attain one of the hot Agile certifications? What do they involve, and what value do they hold for employers?

You’re actually more attractive to potential employers if you’re currently employed. Here’s how to conduct a job search on the down-low so you can land that great new role.

Coding challenge, tech screen, programming test – no matter what you call it, they’re a nerve-wracking part of most engineers’ or developers’ interview process. And the anxiety level ratchets up if you don’t have a formal degree in computer science. Here’s how to nail that coding challenge.

