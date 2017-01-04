Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option

The open source, multiplatform Gitea project for lightweight code-hosting is written in Go

|

Editor at Large, InfoWorld |

Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option
Credit: Pexels
More good reads

Developers are gaining another option for Git code-hosting with Gitea, a lightweight, self-hosted platform.

Offered as open source under an MIT license, Gitea aims to be the easiest, fastest, and most painless way of setting up a self-hosted Git service, the project's GitHub repo states. A community-managed fork of Gogs, for hosting a Git service, Gitea was written in Go and can be compiled for Windows, Linux, and MacOS. It will run on Intel, AMD, PowerPC, and ARM processors.

Gitea offers a solution for private repos, Rémy Boulanouar, a maintainer of Gitea, said. "For my own usage, I have dozens of project stored in Git in my personal laptop. I don't want to share them with everybody and don't want to pay to have private repositories of GitHub," he said. "I used BitBucket a while ago to have [a] free private repository, but since I have a personal server at home, I wanted to store everything on it. Gitea is the perfect match for me: free, fast, and small."

Proponents bill Gitea as easy to install, with users either able to run the binary or ship Gitea with Docker or Vagrant to package it. Gitea went to a 1.0.0 release in late December. "I wanted to have a GitHub-like [platform] in my own server but didn't wanted to install the huge GitLab," Boulanouar said. "I found Gogs during my search and wanted to make it really close to GitHub. I saw some missing feature and learned Go just for that."

This story, "Developers pick up new Git code-hosting option" was originally published by InfoWorld.

Related:

Paul Krill is an editor at large at InfoWorld, whose coverage focuses on application development.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
The hit list
troll warning
A potentially fatal blow against patent trolls

If law firms think they may be forced to pay defendants’ enormous legal bills, it could undermine the...

Intel Optane 3D Xpoint
Intel unveils its Optane hyperfast memory

Intel said it would ship its Optane memory, also known as 3D XPoint, in 16GB and 32GB M.2 memory...

android 2016 collage
2016 in review: The year in Android

Take a look back at the last 12 months of Android and a peek at what's to come.

Resources
internet of things data
FTC sets $25,000 prize for automatic IoT patching

The tool, at minimum, will “help protect consumers from security vulnerabilities caused by out-of-date...

Ford, Toyota launch SmartDeviceLink Consortium
Car makers team on platform for smartphone-vehicle interaction

Car makers Ford and Toyota have announced the SmartDeviceLink Consortium, a nonprofit to manage open...

3648438218 2ecc0c3414 o
Uncertainty clouds debate on Russia's suspected role in election hacks

How do you prove Russia meddled with the presidential election? That's a question the U.S. government...