Kingston Technology's 1TB and 2TB DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte USB drive will be available next month.

Kingston Technology has announced it will sell the world's highest-capacity USB thumb drive next month -- a 2TB model that can store up to 70 hours of 4K video.

The new DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte drive uses the USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) specification but not the new 24-pin fully reversible Type-C plug connector.

While Kingston released hardware specifications for the drive, it did not offer information about the retail price of the drive, its data transfer speeds, or where consumers will be able to purchase it.

In 2013, Kingston released its first 1TB USB drive, the DataTraveler HyperX Predator. That drive sells for more than $1,000 (Amazon price). A Kingston spokesman said the new DataTraveler Ultimate GT drive will sell for between 40 and 45 cents per gigabyte of capacity, meaning the 2TB drive would retail for $800 to $900.

The new DataTraveler Ultimate GT sports a flashy design with a zinc-alloy metal casing, which the company claims improves shock resistance.

"With the DataTraveler Ultimate GT, we empower users to increase their data storage mobility in a highly manageable form factor," Jean Wong, Kingston's Flash business manager, said in a news release. "This is a terrific follow up to our 1TB drive released in 2013, and by doubling the capacity, users can store and carry even larger amounts of data easily."

Along with a 2TB model, the DataTraveler Ultimate GT also comes in a 1TB capacity. The flash drive is about 2-¾-in (72mm) x 1 1/16-in (26.94mm) x ¾-in (21mm) in size.

The thumb drive comes with a five-year warranty and is compatible with Windows 7 (SP1) and higher, Mac OS v.10.9.x+, Linux v.2.6.x+, and Chrome OS.

This story, "Kingston will release massive 2TB thumb drive" was originally published by Computerworld.

Senior Writer Lucas Mearian covers consumer data storage, consumerization of IT, mobile device management, renewable energy, telematics/car tech and entertainment tech for Computerworld.

