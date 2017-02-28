Class of 2017 Yearbook: The Premier 100 Technology Leaders

Class of 2017 Yearbook: The Honorees
|Name
|Title
|Employer
|Dimitris K. Agrafiotis
|Chief data officer and head of technology products
|Covance
|Peter L. Ambs
|CIO
|City of Albuquerque
|Peter K. Anderson
|CIO
|Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority
|Matthew B. Arvay
|CIO
|City of Phoenix
|Sami Ben Jamaa
|Senior executive officer and CIO
|Coca-Cola East Japan
|Timothy C. Birdsall
|Senior vice president of information services and chief medical information officer
|Cancer Treatment Centers of America
|Douglas E. Blackwell
|Senior vice president and CIO
|Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
|Brett B. Bonner
|Vice president, IT Research and Development
|Kroger
|Daniel Bosman
|Managing director and associate vice president
|TD Securities
|Gary L. Brantley
|CIO
|DeKalb County School District
|Michal Cenkl
|Director of innovation and technology, Center for Information and Technology
|Mitre
|Christopher Chang
|Senior vice president and CIO
|Darden Restaurants
|Samuel J. Chesterman
|Worldwide CIO
|IPG Mediabrands
|Abhishek Choudhary
|Manager, Information Systems
|Indian Oil
|William D. Confalonieri
|Chief digital officer, CIO and vice president
|Deakin University
|Paul Czarapata
|Vice president and CIO
|Kentucky Community and Technical College System
|Paul Daugherty
|Chief technology and innovation officer
|Accenture
|Lesley A. Dickie
|Vice president, Global Business Services, IT
|Raytheon
|Jim Dye
|Director, global IT infrastructure
|Pittsburgh Glass Works
|Saman Michael Far
|Senior vice president, technology
|FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority)
|Kim Felix
|Vice president, IT
|UPS
|Jeff L. Fields
|CIO
|Servpro
|Harry Folloder
|CIO
|Advantage Waypoint
|Michael Garcia
|Vice president, development services
|Fannie Mae
|Rodell A. Garcia
|Chief technology adviser
|Manila Water
|Gint Grabauskas
|CTO
|Vixxo
|José A. Güereque
|IT and innovation director
|Arca Continental
|Saravanan Gurumurthy
|CTO
|ForwardLine
|Greg Hart
|Vice president, cloud services
|McKesson
|Joseph C. Haskell
|CTO
|Planned Systems International
|Chong P. Huan
|CIO
|The Inland Real Estate Group
|Kosta Kalpos
|Senior adviser, cybersecurity
|U.S. Department of Homeland Security
|Mohit Kapoor
|Chief information and technology officer
|TransUnion
|Hakan Karamanli
|Executive vice president and CIO
|Tam Faktoring
|Jeffrey Keisling
|Senior vice president and CIO, business technology
|Pfizer
|Sajed Khan
|Senior vice president and CIO
|United Solutions Co.
|Akash Khurana
|Vice president and CIO
|McDermott International
|Georgette D. Kiser
|CIO and managing director, Global Technology and Solutions
|The Carlyle Group
|Wolfgang Krips
|Executive vice president, global operations, and general manager
|Amadeus Data Processing
|George Labelle
|CIO
|Independent Purchasing Cooperative
|Jason Lei
|General manager, Intelligence Product
|MediaMath
|Paul Lough
|Vice president, technology strategy and planning, and CTO
|Navy Federal Credit Union
|Ryan Loy
|Vice president, IT
|Adtran
|Nandu Mahadevan
|Vice president, SaaS operations
|BMC Software
|Charles Mance
|Director, Communications & Technology Support Services
|George Washington University
|Saran S. Mandair
|Vice president, Production Operations and Global IT
|Yapstone
|Dave McCandless
|Vice president, IT
|Navis
|Trevor McDougall
|CIO
|Open Colleges
|Scott McIsaac
|Chief infrastructure officer
|Secure-24
|Matthew A. Minetola
|Executive vice president of technology, CIO
|Travelport
|Sumit Nagpal
|Co-founder and chief architect, LumiraDx Holdings
|Co-founder and CEO, LumiraDx USA
|Robert Napoli
|CIO and senior vice president
|Planned Parenthood of the Great Northwest and the Hawaiian Islands
|Rafat Naqvi
|Vice president, IT Services
|Avanade
|Sarah Naqvi
|Executive vice president, CIO
|HMSHost
|Steven Narvaez
|IT director
|City of Deltona, Fla.
|Timothy Newman
|Associate deputy assistant secretary, HR Automation, Systems and Analytics
|U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
|Niel R. Nickolaisen
|Senior vice president and CTO
|O.C. Tanner
|Jim Noel
|Vice president, software services
|Veterans United Home Loans
|Anthony F. Norris
|Senior vice president, IT
|FedEx Services
|Ken Piddington
|CIO and executive adviser
|MRE Consulting
|Prabhakar Sahadeo Posam
|Head of IT, digital and process
|Transworld Group (formerly Head of IT and business process at PAE)
|Phil Potloff
|Chief digital officer
|Edmunds
|Kaushik Ray
|Vice president, Global Architecture and Customer Engineering
|Sungard Availability Services
|Jamshid Rezaei
|CIO
|Mitel
|Olaf Romer
|Head of corporate IT and group CIO
|Baloise Group
|Douglas P. Rousso
|Senior vice president and CTO
|CBS
|Theresa Rowe
|CIO
|Oakland University
|Sanjay Saraf
|Senior vice president and CTO, Western Union Digital
|Western Union
|Robin Sarkar
|CIO
|Lakeland Health
|Sorabh Saxena
|Senior vice president, software development and engineering
|AT&T
|Julie Schlabach
|Senior director, Emerging Technology Services
|Cerner
|Glenn Schneider
|Executive vice president and CIO
|Discover Financial Services
|Lori S. Scott
|CIO
|NatureServe
|Carlos Selonke
|Head of platform strategy and enterprise architecture
|Santander US
|John W. Showalter
|Chief health information officer
|University of Mississippi Medical Center
|Shane Snider
|Executive vice president, IT and customer care
|SkillPath Seminars
|Scott Spradley
|CIO and senior vice president
|Hewlett Packard Enterprise
|Sanjay Srinivasan
|Vice president and chief architect
|Vonage
|Suresh Srinivasan
|CTO
|NYU Langone Medical Center
|Tom Stafford
|Vice president and CIO
|Halifax Health
|Raied N. Stanley
|Vice president, IT
|Metropolitan Utilities District
|Alan A. Stukalsky
|Managing director and CIO, North America
|Randstad North America
|Ramakrishnan Sudarshanam
|Divisional vice president, IT
|United Breweries
|Mike Sutten
|Senior vice president and CTO
|Kaiser Permanente
|Thomson Thomas
|Senior vice president, business systems and technology
|HDFC Standard Life Insurance
|Sean R. Valcamp
|Chief information security officer
|Avnet
|Robin W. Veit
|Director, client engineering and operations
|Starz
|Radhika Venkatraman
|Senior vice president and CIO, network and technology
|Verizon
|Craig Walker
|Vice president and global CIO, Shell Downstream
|Shell International Petroleum Co.
|Melissa J. Ward
|Vice president, IT
|Eurpac Service
|Creighton Warren
|CIO
|USG
|Florian Wegener
|Formerly vice president and head of global e-commerce
|Qiagen
|Tommy Whitten
|District technology coordinator
|Madison County Schools
|Judd Williams
|CIO
|National Collegiate Athletic Association
|Richard A. Wilson
|Colonel, U.S. Army; chief, solution delivery
|Defense Health Agency
|Lisa M. Woodley
|Vice president, digital experience
|NTT Data
|Naoto Yamamoto
|Chief, business solutions
|United Nations Development Programme
|Michael E. Young
|Chief product security officer
|Esri
|Michael K. Yzerman
|Vice president and deputy CIO
|Community Health Systems
|Sigal Zarmi
|Global CIO
|PwC
This story, "Class of 2017 Yearbook: The Premier 100 Technology Leaders" was originally published by Computerworld.