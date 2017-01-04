Casio's new outdoor smartwatch is built for Android Wear 2.0

But the rugged outdoor watch won't be available until April.

It won’t be here for a few months, but we finally know what the first smartwatch announced as shipping with Android Wear 2.0 will look like. While Google is still tweaking the software for a presumed spring release, Casio has taken the wraps off its WSD-F10 successor, the aptly named WSD-F20, which will ship with the new OS.

With a similar rugged aesthetic to its predecessor, Casio’s new wearable builds on the smart outdoor concept it introduced with the WSD-F10, with a similar metallic industrial design. Both watches feature the same 50-meter water resistance and military-grade MIL-STD-810G compliance to protect against drops and shocks, as well as the dual-layer display structure for improved visibility and battery life.

The biggest improvement with the F20 is the addition of built-in GPS, which will enable outdoor trekkers to leave their phone at home. As reported by Digital Trends, the WSD-F20 uses Mapbox for its navigation data, and users will be able to download full-color maps for offline tracking. Additionally, a new Location Memory app will let users customize their maps with markers and text.

Casio’s WSD-F20 smartwatch will be available for purchase on April 21. Pricing was not announced, but the F10 retails for $499. Owners of the FS10 will also get an upgrade to Android Wear 2.0, as previously announced by Google.

Why this matters: In late December, Google revealed plans for a pair of Android watches, and Casio’s April date for release provides some clues about Google’s timeline. Google is set to unveil the fifth version of its Android Wear 2.0 Developer Preview later in January, and we could see a public release in early spring.

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

