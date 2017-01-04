Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

33% off Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

powerbeats
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Powerbeats3 packs up to 12 hours of battery life in a single charge. And with Fast Fuel technology, a 5-minute charge gives you 1 hour of playback. Sweat and water resistance provides trusted durability, and dual-driver acoustics deliver dynamic sound to power your workout. These highly rated wireless earphones typically list for $199.99, but with this deal you save $50. The discount will be magically applied when you add it to your cart. Get them for $149.99 on Amazon.

This story, "33% off Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Powerbeats3 Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Black

    MSRP $199.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
The hit list
troll warning
A potentially fatal blow against patent trolls

If law firms think they may be forced to pay defendants’ enormous legal bills, it could undermine the...

How to hold on to Windows 7 for the long haul
How to hang on to Windows 7 for the long run

Not sold on Windows 10? We have the keys to keeping your Win7 system running the way you like it

kingston 2tb flash drive 645x491 1
Kingston will release massive 2TB thumb drive

Kingston has announced what is likely the highest-capacity USB thumb drive available today, a 2TB model...

Resources
p1170415
Taking a ride in Hyundai's Ioniq autonomous car

It was only a couple of years ago that auto makers started appearing at CES touting self-driving car...

Intel self-driving cars
BMW, Intel and Mobleye to unleash 40 self-driving cars on U.S. roads

BMW is working with Intel and computer vision company Mobileye to place 40 autonomous test cars on...

Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe
Asus's super-thin ZenBook 3 Deluxe packs in Kaby Lake, Thunderbolt 3

Asus' Zenbook 3 Deluxe won't get as much love as the company's Zenfone AR smartphone with Google Tango,...