Taking a ride in Hyundai's Ioniq autonomous car

What happens when a law-abiding car meets the real road

|

Senior U.S. Correspondent, IDG News Service |

p1170415
Hyundai's Ioniq autonomous car in Las Vegas on January 4, 2017. Credit: Martyn Williams
More good reads

It was only a couple of years ago that auto makers started appearing at CES touting self-driving car systems. Now those vehicles are taking to the roads in various trials around the world and on Wednesday in Las Vegas, I got a chance to ride in an autonomous version of Hyundai's Ioniq four-door sedan.

The car was capable of "level 4" autonomy, which means it can drive itself without human help. It recognized traffic signals and stopped when needed, was able to negotiate turns and slow down for other traffic and pedestrians.

At the heart of the car are three laser imaging sensors that provide a 180 degree view of the surroundings ahead. The data from the sensors is matched with a detailed 3D map that was generated ahead of time, and enables the car to figure out where it is on the road. It also picks up on visual cues like lane markings.

p1170430 Martyn Williams

A Hyundai engineer takes his hands off the wheel in the company's Ioniq autonomous car in Las Vegas on January 4, 2017.

This is how most autonomous cars work these days. The road needs to have been mapped in advance because the cars can't really think and figure things out from scratch.

The ride was fairly smooth although some acceleration, braking and steering was a little bit jerky — a sign of the computer control.

Perhaps the most interesting moments came when the car encountered the many minor law violations that occur on roads everyday. Hyundai has programmed it to obey the law -- it couldn't ethically do anything else -- but that meant the car stuck to a sedate and legal 25 miles per hour while most other road users cruised by at faster speeds.

At at one stage, when turning right at a junction, it encountered a pedestrian who wasn't waiting on the sidewalk but in the gutter. The car sensed him in the road and slowed to an almost halt. A human driver might have simply taken the curve a little wider.

The short drive only took about 10 minutes so it was impossible to really see the car working under a number of different conditions -- but then, the technology isn't production-ready yet.

p1170405 Martyn Williams

Hyundai's Ioniq autonomous car in Las Vegas on January 4, 2017.

Hyundai, like many other auto companies, is researching the electronics and computer processing needed to safely and efficiently let cars take over from humans during most driving.

And when control was wanted back, the driver could resume by simply grabbing the steering wheel or placing a foot on one of the pedals.

Related:

Martyn Williams covers general technology news for the IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco. He was previously based in Tokyo.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
The hit list
troll warning
A potentially fatal blow against patent trolls

If law firms think they may be forced to pay defendants’ enormous legal bills, it could undermine the...

How to hold on to Windows 7 for the long haul
How to hang on to Windows 7 for the long run

Not sold on Windows 10? We have the keys to keeping your Win7 system running the way you like it

kingston 2tb flash drive 645x491 1
Kingston will release massive 2TB thumb drive

Kingston has announced what is likely the highest-capacity USB thumb drive available today, a 2TB model...

Resources
Intel self-driving cars
BMW, Intel and Mobleye to unleash 40 self-driving cars on U.S. roads

BMW is working with Intel and computer vision company Mobileye to place 40 autonomous test cars on...

Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe
Asus's super-thin ZenBook 3 Deluxe packs in Kaby Lake, Thunderbolt 3

Asus' Zenbook 3 Deluxe won't get as much love as the company's Zenfone AR smartphone with Google Tango,...

casio wsd f20
Casio's new outdoor smartwatch is built for Android Wear 2.0

The WSD-F20 has a rugged style and built-in GPS, but won't be released until April.