SanDisk’s new thumb drive can transfer a 4K movie in under 15 seconds

The drive comes in 128GB and 256GB capacities

|

Senior Writer, Computerworld |

extremepro usb SanDisk Western Digital

The 256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive.

 Credit: Western Digital/SanDisk
More good reads

Western Digital's SanDisk division today announced it's shipping its fastest USB flash drive ever -- the 256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive.

The new drive sports data read speeds of up to 420MBps and write speeds of 380MBps, which are close to internal solid-state drive (SSD) speeds. The company said a user could transfer a full-length, 4K movie to the drive in less than 15 seconds using a USB 3.1 computer port.

With a price tag of $180 ($1.42 per gigabyte), the company is marketing the high-end thumb drive to creative professionals, tech enthusiasts, "or anyone who creates and shares massive files."

The drive also comes in a 128GB version for $80.

SanDisk USB Drive Western Digital/SanDisk

The 256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive.

The thumb drive features a new, clean design with an aluminum metal casing and a retractable connector.

The 256GB SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive will be available in late January at Amazon.com and Best Buy.

"The combination of SSD performance and a compact USB form factor offers the ultimate performance and convenience for moving files easily and quickly," Sven Rathjen, vice president of marketing for WD's Client Solutions Business Unit, said in a statement. "With its increased capacity and blazing speeds, the SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive is our sleekest, most powerful SanDisk USB device yet."

The thumb drive also comes natively with SanDisk's SecureAccess software, which offers 128-bit file encryption and password protection.

The SanDisk Extreme PRO USB 3.1 Solid State Flash Drive is supported by Windows Vista and higher, and Mac OS X v10.6+ (a software download is required for Mac systems).

This story, "SanDisk’s new thumb drive can transfer a 4K movie in under 15 seconds" was originally published by Computerworld.

Related:

Senior Writer Lucas Mearian covers consumer data storage, consumerization of IT, mobile device management, renewable energy, telematics/car tech and entertainment tech for Computerworld.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
You Might Like
The hit list
troll warning
A potentially fatal blow against patent trolls

If law firms think they may be forced to pay defendants’ enormous legal bills, it could undermine the...

Intel Optane 3D Xpoint
Intel unveils its Optane hyperfast memory

Intel said it would ship its Optane memory, also known as 3D XPoint, in 16GB and 32GB M.2 memory...

H-1B visa collage
New GOP H-1B bill appears to fall short of Trump’s goal

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) is looking to win support for a controversial H-1B reform bill, but the...

Resources
lg g5 removable battery
LG might ditch its Friends for G6 launch

The G5's modular concept never really panned out for LG, and it looks like the company might be cutting...

dell up3218k image
Dell will ship first the 32-inch 8K display, the UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD

Dell is heralding users into an era beyond 4K with its new 32-inch UltraSharp 32 Ultra HD 8K monitor,...

robot hacking security A.I.
Plone dismisses claim that flaw in its CMS was used to hack FBI

The security team behind the Plone content management system has dismissed claims that hackers have...