Android device updates: T-Mobile HTC 10, LG G Pad X 8.0 score Nougat

The latest monthly security bulletin is here, and the Nexus 6 is finally up to speed with Android 7.1.1.

|

Greenbot |

htc 10 06
Credit: Jason Cross
Some new year cheer may be heading to your favorite device. The best news comes for those with an HTC 10, which is finally getting Android Nougat.

A couple of other phones and an LG tablet also got some updates, so let’s explore all that took place since our last look.

T-Mobile

HTC 10: Nougat is finally here, bringing you all those nifty features and security enhancements with the latest version of Android. The official T-Mobile update page doesn’t reflect this yet, but Android Police reports that numerous HTC 10 owners are receiving build 2.37.531.5 in an over-the-air update.

LG G Pad X 8.0: This tablet may not have a lot of name recognition, but it has something a lot of other more popular devices don’t have: Android Nougat. The T-Mobile update page hasn’t been updated for this either, but TmoNews and numerous Reddit threads refer to individuals getting the update.

Google

Nexus 6: Now that this phone is a couple of generations back, it’s going to lag in update land. However, Android 7.1.1 is finally here, and should be coming in an over-the-air update. The factory images are also live if you’d rather go with a fresh start.

Monthly security update: It’s a new month and year, and it’s time for the January Android security bulletin from Google. The full over-the-air update is coming to the following devices (build number included):

  • Pixel, Pixel XL: NMF26U and NMF26V
  • Pixel C: N4F26I
  • Nexus 6P: N4F26I and N4F26J
  • Nexus 5X: N4F26I
  • Nexus 9: N4F26M
  • Nexus Player: NMF26R

Samsung

Galaxy Note7: OK, Samsung really means it—stop using your Note7. Verizon is sending out a software update today that will kill the Note7’s ability to recharge. It’s the last-ditch effort to get those few holdouts to hand in their phones.

T-Mobile already sent this update out on Dec. 27, and AT&T on Jan. 5. Sprint is scheduled to deliver the kill order on Jan. 8. 

This story, "Android device updates: T-Mobile HTC 10, LG G Pad X 8.0 score Nougat" was originally published by Greenbot.

