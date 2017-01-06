Android device updates: T-Mobile HTC 10, LG G Pad X 8.0 score Nougat

Some new year cheer may be heading to your favorite device. The best news comes for those with an HTC 10, which is finally getting Android Nougat.

A couple of other phones and an LG tablet also got some updates, so let’s explore all that took place since our last look.

Each week, we round up all the major software updates to hit the Android ecosystem, including phones and tablets on U.S. carriers, unlocked phones, smartwatches, and Android TV devices. Making sure your device is running the latest available software is a good housekeeping practice, ensuring you have the latest features with fewer bugs and security holes.

T-Mobile

HTC 10: Nougat is finally here, bringing you all those nifty features and security enhancements with the latest version of Android. The official T-Mobile update page doesn’t reflect this yet, but Android Police reports that numerous HTC 10 owners are receiving build 2.37.531.5 in an over-the-air update.

LG G Pad X 8.0: This tablet may not have a lot of name recognition, but it has something a lot of other more popular devices don’t have: Android Nougat. The T-Mobile update page hasn’t been updated for this either, but TmoNews and numerous Reddit threads refer to individuals getting the update.

Google

Nexus 6: Now that this phone is a couple of generations back, it’s going to lag in update land. However, Android 7.1.1 is finally here, and should be coming in an over-the-air update. The factory images are also live if you’d rather go with a fresh start.

Monthly security update: It’s a new month and year, and it’s time for the January Android security bulletin from Google. The full over-the-air update is coming to the following devices (build number included):

Pixel, Pixel XL: NMF26U and NMF26V

Pixel C: N4F26I

Nexus 6P: N4F26I and N4F26J

Nexus 5X: N4F26I

Nexus 9: N4F26M

Nexus Player: NMF26R

Samsung

Galaxy Note7: OK, Samsung really means it—stop using your Note7. Verizon is sending out a software update today that will kill the Note7’s ability to recharge. It’s the last-ditch effort to get those few holdouts to hand in their phones.

T-Mobile already sent this update out on Dec. 27, and AT&T on Jan. 5. Sprint is scheduled to deliver the kill order on Jan. 8.

