Waymo takes sensor design in house in quest for cheaper autonomous vehicle

Waymo, the company that grew out of Google's self-driving car project, expects to have fully autonomous minivans on the road in California and Arizona this month

|

Paris Bureau Chief, IDG News Service |

161221 waymo 5

A Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid minivan with Waymo self-driving technology in an undated handout photo.

 Credit: Waymo
More good reads

Waymo, the company that grew out of Google's self-driving car initiative, is seeking autonomy in more ways than one.

Its latest move is to take in-house the design of the sensor packages on which its fully self-driving vehicle platform relies.

Waymo CEO John Krafcik announced the move at the Automobili-D motor show in Detroit on Sunday, while showing off the latest incarnation of the self-driving Pacifica minivans the company has developed with auto maker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA).

"These Pacifica minivans will be the first vehicles to be equipped with Waymo's all-new fully integrated hardware suite and we've brought our self-driving sensors now in-house. It's all designed and built from the ground up by Waymo, with every part manufactured with just one goal in mind: To safely handle the complex task of full autonomy," Krafcik told the audience.

When it became a stand-alone company last year, Waymo moved away from earlier plans to build a bubble-shaped self-driving vehicle of its own, deciding instead to work with other automobile makers to get its package of software and hardware on the road. It is already working with FCA and Honda to do that, Krafcik said Sunday.

While other companies are demonstrating self-driving capabilities in certain circumstances -- on lane-separated highways or in slow-moving urban traffic, for example -- Krafcik emphasized that Waymo's goal is a totally autonomous vehicle.

"An almost self-driving car, what one might call aspirational autonomy, simply won't cut it," he said.

The Pacifica on stage, on the other hand, brought together several firsts, he said. "It's the world's first self-driving minivan capable of getting you door to door without a person at the wheel. It's also the first product of our first collaboration with an auto maker working on a mass-production platform."

The Pacificas will be driving themselves on public roads beginning in Arizona and California later this month, he said.

Among the benefits of bringing sensor design in house is a reduction in cost, Krafcik told media present at the show. That has allowed Waymo to bring the cost of a key component, the lidar (light direction and range) sensor, down from US$75,000 each in 2009 to $7,500 today, he said.

Related:

Peter Sayer covers European public policy, artificial intelligence, the blockchain, and other technology breaking news for the IDG News Service.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
ss apple iphone evolution carousel 100412891 orig
10 years -- The Evolution of Apple's iPhone

For the iPhone, change is constant

iPhone 7 vs. Google Pixel
iPhone 7 vs. Google Pixel: Why I'm switching to Pixel

iPhone may have the retina display, but Google's phone is Pixel perfect. 

CES 2017 intro slide
Hottest products from CES 2017

It's time once again for the International CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show....

Resources
nokia 6
Nokia returns to smartphones at long last, but you can't buy it (and probably

The first new Nokia handset created under the HMD Global umbrella will be a budget phone only available...

code programming software bugs cybersecurity
This tool can help weed out hard-coded keys from software projects

A security researcher developed a tool that can automatically detect sensitive access keys that were...

Trello
Atlassian acquires team-management software vendor Trello

Atlassian, the company behind HipChat and the JIRA software development tool, plans to acquire Trello,...