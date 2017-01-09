Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

42% off Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

motion nightlight
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Stick these bright battery-powered lights anywhere indoors or out (they're weather-proof). They'll light up when motion is detected within 15-feet, and shut themselves off after 30 seconds of inactivity. Currently a best-seller on Amazon with 4.5 out of 5 stars from over 4,000 reviewers (read recent reviews). Its typical list price of $26.55 has been slashed 42% down to just $15.49 for a set of three, its lowest price. See the discounted Mr. Beams nightlights at their rock-bottom price on Amazon.

This story, "42% off Mr. Beams Motion-Sensing Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Mr. Beams MB723 Battery-Powered Motion-Sensing LED Stick-Anywhere Nightlight, 3-Pack

    $15.49 MSRP $26.55
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
ss apple iphone evolution carousel 100412891 orig
10 years -- The Evolution of Apple's iPhone

For the iPhone, change is constant

iPhone 7 vs. Google Pixel
iPhone 7 vs. Google Pixel: Why I'm switching to Pixel

iPhone may have the retina display, but Google's phone is Pixel perfect. 

CES 2017 intro slide
Hottest products from CES 2017

It's time once again for the International CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show....

Resources
patents
IBM scores most patents in 2016, Apple just misses top 10

The five companies that earned the most U.S. patents last year are the same five companies that...

ss apple iphone evolution carousel 100412891 orig
10 years -- The Evolution of Apple's iPhone

For the iPhone, change is constant

mobile pay retail ecommerce ts
8 retail technology predictions for 2017

Consumer confidence reached new heights in 2016, technology contributed mightily to the retail and...