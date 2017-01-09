Google app beta hints at Assistant text input, search gestures

Analysis of the code reveals Google's plans to let users ask Assistant questions without needing to use voice input.

|

Staff Writer, Greenbot |

google app
Credit: Michael Simon
More good reads

Google is prepping a new version of its Google app for Android users, and while it can hardly be classified as major, Android Police has discovered a few interesting tidbits hidden in the beta that could bring changes to the way we search and interact with Google Assistant.

Google Assistant acts a little differently on whatever app you happen to be using it on, but it seems Google is working to streamline things a little. The latest update to the app contains a reference to a “keyboard_toggle” and a “type_container,” presumably adding text commands in addition to voice, much like how Assistant works in the Allo app. Android Police also found some more references to Google Assistant for Android Wear, further confirming that Google is hard at work to bring its digital helper to the next version of the wearable OS.

Also intriguing is a reference to something called search gestures, which seems to indicate a built-in shortcut to the search bar. As Android Police explains: “Users will be able to choose a default type of search, including options for In Apps and All. Strangely, these are internally referred to as summons (for In Apps) and web (for All).” In practice, the Search gestures functionality is likely similar to Apple’s spotlight search on iOS, where users can simply swipe down on the home screen to bring up the search bar.

The features here aren’t yet activated in the latest beta (though there is a new feature for Google doodle notifications), but if you’d like to poke around with it, you can side-load the Google-signed APK from APKMirror.

The impact on you at home: While there isn’t anything here that will dramatically change the way we use the Google app, the little tweaks show that Google is working to bring a uniform experience for Assistant.

This story, "Google app beta hints at Assistant text input, search gestures " was originally published by Greenbot.

Related:

Michael Simon covers all things mobile for Greenbot and Macworld. You can usually find him with his nose buried in a screen.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
ss apple iphone evolution carousel 100412891 orig
10 years -- The Evolution of Apple's iPhone

For the iPhone, change is constant

CES 2017 intro slide
Hottest products from CES 2017

It's time once again for the International CES, the world's largest consumer electronics trade show....

race finish
Microsoft’s OS supremacy over Apple to end in 2017

Apple will jump ahead of Microsoft this year as shipments of devices powered by its operating systems...

Resources
putin22
Russia: US fueling 'witch hunt' with election hacking claims

Russia dismissed a U.S. intel report claiming that the Kremlin meddled with the presidential election,...

google tango museum
Google wants you to Tango through exhibits at Detroit museum

Detroit's Institute of Arts develops app that lets visitors use Google's AR platform to explore...

nexus 6p rear
Google plugs serious Nexus vulnerability in latest security update

As part of its monthly bundle of patches, Google has patched a 'high-severity vulnerability' in the...