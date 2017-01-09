The Hub Robot will talk to your LG smart appliances

It's LG's version of a virtual assistant for the home

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

LG Hub Robot Mini
Credit: Martyn Williams
More good reads

LG's Hub Robot can do things like turn on the air conditioning and delay the start of your washing machine with a simple voice command. The robot uses Amazon Alexa voice recognition, but unlike Amazon's Echo, the Hub can link to LG's smart appliances. Its display doubles as both a face that can show emotions. The robot is meant to be set up at a central point in a home, such as the kitchen or living room. Miniature versions of the robot are also available for other rooms. LG has not announced a release date or pricing information for the Hub Robot.

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

