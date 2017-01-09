Home BYOD Consumer Electronics The crazy sights of CES Email a friend To Use commas to separate multiple email addresses From Privacy Policy Thank you Your message has been sent. Sorry There was an error emailing this page. By Martyn Williams, IDG News Service | January 9, 2017 From VR to concept cars, mermaids to massage chairs, there's a lot to see at CES See larger image Image courtesy Ann Singer The crazy sights of CES The annual CES show is celebrating its 50th anniversary and seems to get busier and crazier every year. Here's a look back at some of the most memorable sights of CES 2017 through the lenses of Ann Singer and Alexandra Wimley, photojournalism students at Boston University. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Ann Singer Virtual reality rides Virtual reality was a big deal at CES 2017. Here, a CES attendee tries out the Icaros virtual reality flying device. The gadget, from a Berlin-based company, enables people to fly through a virtual world and is also said to be good fitness training. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Ann Singer Crazy, colorful models To attract people to its booth, Polaroid hired models to sit still while attendees painted them. The result was a colorful subject for Polaroid cameras. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Alexandra Wimley/BU News Service Repairing and cleaning cameras Here, a Sony employee works on cleaning and fixing cameras at the Sony booth. The company's Pro Support service provides an extra level of technical support to professional photographers. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Alexandra Wimley/BU News Service Slam-dunk! As a sponsor of five NBA teams, ZTE brought a little basketball wow to CES. Here, an acrobat dunks a basketball during a performance at company's booth. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Alexandra Wimley/BU News Service Under the sea A model displays the PowerVision underwater robot, which is said to "revolutionize" fishing by combining virtual reality and robotics technology. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Alexandra Wimley/BU News Service No time for headphones The latest technology is all over CES, but attendees don't always have time to look at it. Here, an attendee walks past a display of headphones. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Ann Singer Getting the all-round view A CES attendee jumps into the air while getting his image captured by Nikon's KeyMission 360 technology. The company uses a ring of D750 DSLR cameras to take an image from multiple angles. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Alexandra Wimley/BU News Service Drones take flight Drones weren't as big a deal at CES 2017 as they were a year ago, but attendees could still see them flying on the show floor. Here, attendees watch a drone demonstration through the protective barrier that keeps the drone from going astray. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Ann Singer Stopping for lunch Walking the expansive halls of CES is a tough job. Here, attendees stop for a bite to eat at CES in Las Vegas on January 7, 2017. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Alexandra Wimley/BU News Service So much to see With an estimated 175,000 attendees coming to CES, all touting smartphones, millions of pictures are snapped of the latest technology on show. Here, attendees watch a demonstration of a self-balancing motorbike at the Honda booth. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Ann Singer The latest concept cars In the last few years, car makers have become a big deal at CES. Here, an attendee checks out the BMW I series prototype. Tech is the focus at CES, while the production cars get unveiled a week later at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Alexandra Wimley/BU News Service Taking five Sometimes, a day on your feet gets to be too much. These attendees headed to a demonstration of massage chairs to, er, evaluate the technology. Just what the doctor ordered. Prev Next See larger image Image courtesy Alexandra Wimley/BU News Service Time for a nap Jet lag, days of walking and work or perhaps partying too hard each night. CES attendees all head home sleep-deprived. Here, an attendee sleeps on a bench at the Sands Convention Center. 