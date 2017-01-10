Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

66% Off Nero 2017 Platinum HD Multimedia Suite Software, PC Disk or Download - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

nero platinum 2017
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

Create, edit, burn, convert, organize, stream, rip and play back videos, photos, and music like a professional, with the familiar maximum quality. Create audio CDs, DVDs, and Blu-ray Discs. Import and play back your videos in HEVC (H.265) and edit your films with full HD video-editing previews. In addition, the new, direct export of individual sections from long videos saves time and effort. For that special touch, add striking 4K templates and effects, as well as perfect transitions to your videos. Play videos with embedded subtitles and drag and drop extra ones to the playback functions. Use the new Gracenote integration to add and play back original album art for single songs and whole albums. And with the improved Nero MediaHome WiFi Sync App, you can easily transfer photos and videos wirelessly from your iOS and Android smartphone to your PC and vice versa. The PC version typically lists for $129.99, but its price has been discounted a significant 68% to just $44.72 on Amazon, making this a very good deal on the popular software package. See the discounted Nero Platinum 2017 on Amazon.

This story, "66% Off Nero 2017 Platinum HD Multimedia Suite Software, PC Disk or Download - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Nero 2017 Platinum

    $44.72 MSRP $129.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
ss apple iphone evolution carousel 100412891 orig
10 years -- The Evolution of Apple's iPhone

For the iPhone, change is constant

Predictions for the Future of Programming
11 predictions for the future of programming

Our coding crystal ball offers clues about the kinds of turns your programming career will take in the...

macbook
Mac’s share falls to five-year low

Apple's Mac share of personal computers worldwide fell to a five-year low in last month.

BrandPosts
Learn more
Resources
house of marley stir it up
21% off House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend

A classically designed turntable and Category first for House of Marley. The stir it up turntable is...

system ui tuner
Android's System UI Tuner: What it is and how to use it

We'll teach you how to find the hidden menu, which contains a bunch of useful tweaks.

code big data binary programming
Tech luminaries team up on $27M AI ethics fund

A team of philanthropists and tech luminaries have put together a fund that’s aimed at bringing some...