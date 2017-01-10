Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
21% off House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend Album - Deal Alert

A classically designed turntable and category first for House of Marley, the Stir It Up Turntable is simple in form and rich in materials with natural bamboo details and a built-in pre-amp to sync with your favorite speakers and USB jack in back to record on PC.  This deal includes a BOB Marley legend album.  With a typical list price of $249.99, this 21% off deal is now $199.  See the discounted Stir It Up Turntable on Amazon.

This story, "21% off House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend Album - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

  • House of Marley Stir It Up Turntable with bonus Bob Marley Legend Album, Signature Black (EM-JT000RC-SB)

    $198.46 MSRP $249.99
