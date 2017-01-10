Latest WhatsApp beta delivers the full GIF experience

WhatsApp may have been the leading third-party messaging app for years, but it’s only recently begun adding some of its best features. In November it finally launched video calling and last month it let users send GIFs that had already been saved to their photo libraries. Now, it’s removing that obstacle and going full-on GIF.

When you tap the emoji button at the left side of the compose field in the newest 2.17.16 beta, a new GIF button will appear at the bottom of the screen. Tap it and you’ll get access to the wide world of GIFs right within the message window, without needing to have a separate app or keyboard installed. To send one, simply tap the magnifying glass in the bottom left corner of the screen and swipe to find the one you want. Once you select it, you’ll be able to add a caption and instantly send it.

Also in the new beta, as discovered by Android Police, WhatsApp has raised the limit on the number of pics you can share at once. Previously, you could only pick 10 at at time, but the new beta raises it to 30, which should be more than enough for grandparents and cat lovers.

To check out the new features, you’ll need to download the beta version of the app. You can either join the program in the Play Store by scrolling down to the bottom of the WhatsApp page, or side-load the official APK from APKMirror.

The impact of you at home: We all love GIFs, and now we don’t have to jump through hoops to send them through WhatsApp. More importantly, however, WhatsApp has been steadily adding awesome features from Facebook Messenger over the past year, and it’ll be interesting to see what the social network giant’s plans are for the two services going forward.

