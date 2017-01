Computers and videogames are a pain

More than 600 computer- and video game-related injuries suffered in 2015 were reported to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission by about 100 hospital emergency rooms through the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System. NEISS is used to help spot possible issues with categories of products that are causing harm, though as you’ll see here, computer and video game users aren’t blameless. (With apologies to those who truly were injured…)

