The DOD is testing a swarm of autonomous, 3-D printed drones

The drones are called "Perdix" and were originally designed by engineering students at MIT

|

Video Correspondent, IDG News Service |

F/A-18 Hornet
Credit: Department of Defense
More good reads

The Department of Defense is testing low-cost, autonomous, micro-drones for low-altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions.

The drones, dubbed Perdix, operate as a swarm and are not individually pre-programmed. Instead, they act as a collective organism with one distributed brain for decision-making, the DOD said in a statement on Monday.

“Because every Perdix communicates and collaborates with every other Perdix, the swarm has no leader and can gracefully adapt to drones entering or exiting the team,” says William Roper, director of the Strategic Capabilities Office of the DOD.

The drones are meant to be controlled in much the same manner as a coach would guide a sports team. The operator orders a broad objective, and the drones communally decide how best to execute the plan.

The latest test, initially documented on "60 Minutes," took place at China Lake, California in October. 103 of the mini remote-controlled vehicles were launched from three F/A-18 Super Hornets.  

Prior tests have also taken place in Alaska and Edwards Air Force Base in southern California. 

The DOD says Perdix is currently in its sixth generation, with a seventh generation model featuring more advanced autonomy in the works.

Related:

Magdalena Petrova is a Video Correspondent covering daily tech news for IDG News Service and is based in San Francisco.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
ss apple iphone evolution carousel 100412891 orig
10 years -- The Evolution of Apple's iPhone

For the iPhone, change is constant

Predictions for the Future of Programming
11 predictions for the future of programming

Our coding crystal ball offers clues about the kinds of turns your programming career will take in the...

apple airpods review adam opener
Hands on: Apple's AirPods are indeed 'magical'

The ads for Apple’s new wireless earphones say they're wireless, effortless, magical. As grandiose as...

Resources
adobe systems headquarters san jose
Adobe patches critical flaws in Flash Player, Reader and Acrobat

Adobe Systems released security updates for its Flash Player, Adobe Reader and Acrobat products fixing...

US Capitol
US Intel: Russia hacked Republican groups during election

Democratic groups and figures weren’t the only ones targeted in Russia’s suspected campaign to...

twitter 292988 1280
Families of ISIS victims sue Twitter for being 'weapon for terrorism'

The families of three Americans killed in ISIS terror attacks are suing Twitter for allegedly knowingly...