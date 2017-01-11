Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

44% off Logitech G700s 910-003584 Rechargeable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert

|

TechConnect |

logitech g700s gaming mouse
Credit: Amazon
More good reads

For gamers who know there is no such thing as “over-prepared”, the G700s is a must-have. Precise? Check. Customizable? 13 programmable buttons will perform complex macros at your command. Full-speed wireless? With the lightning-fast report rate of a wired gaming mouse, you won’t believe it’s not plugged in. The G700s Gaming Mouse is highly rated on Amazon with 4 out of 5 stars from over 2,400 customers (read reviews). Right now its list price has been reduced a generous 44% to just $55.53. See it now on Amazon.

This story, "44% off Logitech G700s 910-003584 Rechargeable Gaming Mouse - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

At a Glance

  • Logitech G700s 910-003584 Rechargeable Gaming Mouse

    $55.53 MSRP $99.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon
The hit list
ss apple iphone evolution carousel 100412891 orig
10 years -- The Evolution of Apple's iPhone

For the iPhone, change is constant

Predictions for the Future of Programming
11 predictions for the future of programming

Our coding crystal ball offers clues about the kinds of turns your programming career will take in the...

apple airpods review adam opener
Hands on: Apple's AirPods are indeed 'magical'

The ads for Apple’s new wireless earphones say they're wireless, effortless, magical. As grandiose as...

Resources
galaxy note7 fire
You won't have to hear about the Galaxy Note7 on flights anymore

The FAA has lifted the requirement for airlines to notify passengers of the Samsung Galaxy Note7 ban as...

keurig k475
13% off Keurig K475 Single Serve K- Cup Pod Coffee Maker - Deal Alert

Keurig K475 brews a rich, smooth, and delicious cup every time with the quality you expect from Keurig....

project management and crm
13 tips for managing the data in Salesforce.com

When family is visiting for the holidays, you need to have a credible ‘urgent project’ to keep you in...